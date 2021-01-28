Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years prison for fatally striking cyclist

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone at the time he struck a bicyclist who later died has been sentenced to prison.

Edy Guevara, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and operating while intoxicated.

Following a sentence agreed to in a plea agreement between the defense and prosecution, District Judge Zachary Hindman sentenced Guevara to 11 years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence, was dismissed. The vehicular homicide charge to which Guevara pleaded guilty is a Class C felony that in punishable by 10 years in prison. Guevara also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of his victim, Charles Fluharty.