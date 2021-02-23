Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years prison on drug charges

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson was stopped twice by law enforcement officers in 2019 and found in possession of meth. On Jan. 29, 2020, he was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a police pursuit near WinnaVegas in Sloan, Iowa. After the vehicle was stopped, Thompson exited it, fell down and was caught with a bag of nearly 10 ounces of meth. Authorities also found a loaded .38-caliber revolver with the serial number filed off that had been thrown from the vehicle's passenger side before it was stopped.