Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years prison on federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in connection with a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges.

Erwin Scott, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.

He and three others were charged with driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7, 2019, armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.

Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 methamphetamine purchase. No one was injured.