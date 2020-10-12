 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years prison on federal gun, drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in connection with a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges.

Erwin Scott, 24, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.

He and three others were charged with driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7, 2019, armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.

Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 methamphetamine purchase. No one was injured.

Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson, and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.

Kelly Davis, 33, of Sioux City, was sentenced in August to 15 years in prison on drug, gun and arson charges.

Raymond Nieman, 39, of Sioux City, is scheduled to enter a plea later this month.

Jennifer Crook, 36, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.

