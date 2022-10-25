Sioux City man sentenced to 12 years prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sanchez and others sold more than 8 pounds of meth from January through September in 2021. Sanchez sold meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement three times during that time.