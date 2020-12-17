Sioux City man sentenced to 14 years prison for kidnapping

Though he said he had no doubt Marshall-Limoges suffers from mental illness, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand said it's not clear what role, if any, that played on March 22, 2019, when Marshall-Limoges followed the then-14-year-old girl and her younger brother in his car to a convenience store, then approached them twice as they walked toward their Morningside home before grabbing the girl and pushing her into the passenger seat of his car in an alley in the 3300 block of Garretson Avenue. The girl was able to escape through the open driver-side door.