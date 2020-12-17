 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 14 years prison for kidnapping
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly two years since their daughter was shoved into a car by Michael Marshall-Limoges, her parents have watched their children remain afraid.

Family members have attended counseling, some need prescription medication, they told a judge Thursday.

"This attack took away my peace and left me with fear and rage," the girl's father said.

Michael Marshall-Limoges

Marshall-Limoges

Though he said he had no doubt Marshall-Limoges suffers from mental illness, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand said it's not clear what role, if any, that played on March 22, 2019, when Marshall-Limoges followed the then-14-year-old girl and her younger brother in his car to a convenience store, then approached them twice as they walked toward their Morningside home before grabbing the girl and pushing her into the passenger seat of his car in an alley in the 3300 block of Garretson Avenue. The girl was able to escape through the open driver-side door.

"Anybody who would do this is an extreme danger to society," Strand said.

Strand sentenced Marshall-Limoges, who pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, to 168 months, or 14 years, in prison, choosing to go above the 108-135-month range recommended by the federal sentencing guidelines formula.

Marshall-Limoges, 24, of Sioux City, declined to speak during the hearing in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Instead, his attorney, Bob Tiefenthaler, read a letter of apology Marshall-Limoges had written to the victims during his police interrogation after his arrest.

"I am truly and sincerely sorry for what I did to you two kids. I don't know what I was doing," the letter read, in part.

A neighbor heard the victim scream and saw the girl's brother in the alley, with Marshall-Limoges' car behind him. The witness was able to get the boy to safety and call police after Marshall-Limoge sped past. He was located at his home hours later and arrested.

Marshall-Limoges told police that he tried to kidnap the girl because he was angry. Tiefenthaler introduced evidence and testimony from a psychologist that showed Marshall-Limoges has had anger issues since age 12. He has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and depressive disorder and also has symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and anti-social personality disorder.

"He needs help," Tiefenthaler said. "We need to get him the help he needs so he can get out (of prison) and be a productive member of society."

