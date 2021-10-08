Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison for shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who shot another man at a Sioux City apartment complex was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Corey Smith, 22, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of going armed with intent, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary ordered the five-year prison sentence for each crime to be served consecutively, or one after another, per terms of a plea agreement.

Smith shot Cordell Dixon in the legs three times on June 26 at 2311 W. 19th St. after the two had exchanged words in the apartment complex parking lot. When Smith pulled out a gun, Dixon ran to his apartment, then reopened the door to let a friend in. Smith stuck his foot in the door so it could not close and began punching Dixon, who punched back. Smith then shot Dixon.

Dixon was treated for his injuries at a Sioux City hospital and released. Smith was ordered to pay $300 in restitution to Dixon.

