Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison on charges from Sgt. Bluff shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in connection with a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges.

Kelly Davis, 33, of Sioux City, had pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.

He and three others are accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7, 2019, armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.