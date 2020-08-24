 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison on charges from Sgt. Bluff shooting incident
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in connection with a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison on federal gun and drug charges.

Kelly Davis, 33, of Sioux City, had pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.

He and three others are accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7, 2019, armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.

Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine. No one was injured in the incident.

Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 21, of Sioux City, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson, and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.

In addition to those charges, Raymond Nieman, 39, and Erwin Scott, 24, both of Sioux City, face charges of extortion and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

Scott is scheduled to enter a plea in September. Nieman's trial is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Jennifer Crook, 36, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.

