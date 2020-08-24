 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison on gun, drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Carlos Gomez, 37, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Thursday to 183 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, authorities executed a search warrant March 4 on Gomez' property, where they seized approximately 5 grams of meth, a loaded handgun and $1,000 in cash. Gomez later admitted to selling nearly 4 pounds of meth from December though March.

