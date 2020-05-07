You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison
Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and driving while under the influence of the drug.

Gary Dailey mugshot

Dailey

Gary Dailey, 29, was sentenced in Plymouth County District Court after pleading guilty to third-offense operating while intoxicated. His probation for a 2018 conviction of possession of a controlled substance was revoked, and the original 10-year prison sentence was imposed and added to the five-year sentence for OWI.

Dailey was stopped by Le Mars police on Feb. 24 and admitted to officers he had smoked meth an hour before they pulled him over.

In January 2018 he was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

