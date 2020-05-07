Sioux City man sentenced to 15 years prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and driving while under the influence of the drug.

Gary Dailey, 29, was sentenced in Plymouth County District Court after pleading guilty to third-offense operating while intoxicated. His probation for a 2018 conviction of possession of a controlled substance was revoked, and the original 10-year prison sentence was imposed and added to the five-year sentence for OWI.

Dailey was stopped by Le Mars police on Feb. 24 and admitted to officers he had smoked meth an hour before they pulled him over.

In January 2018 he was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.