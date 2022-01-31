 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 17 years federal prison for selling meth

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Nicholas Griffin, 38, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Thursday to 214 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Griffin and others sold more than 10 pounds of meth in Webster and Hamilton counties from November 2020 through January 2021. He was arrested in January 2021 after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Fort Dodge, Iowa. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement seized approximately 10 pounds of meth, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana and $7,559 in cash.

Griffin had four prior felony drug convictions in Dickinson, Blackhawk and Webster counties.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
