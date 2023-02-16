SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for repeatedly molesting at least two children for several years.

Juventino Salazar Pena, 66, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. A charge of second-degree sexual abuse was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

In his plea, Salazar Pena admitted molesting the first child from age 6 to 9 from December 2009 through December 2013. Court documents said the abuse occurred approximately 30-40 times.

A second child was molested several times from age 9 to13, beginning in November 2015 and lasting through November 2020.

Salazar Pena was initially charged with molesting a third child, age 10, from February 2020 until January 2022 until, according to court documents, the child took a cellphone picture of Salazar Pena performing the sexual abuse. The child disclosed the abuse to adults in January, and the other two children did so soon after.

The abuse was reported to police, but when they went to question Salazar Pena, he had emptied his house and fled the area. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was arrested in May.