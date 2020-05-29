Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years prison for selling meth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jeremy Lillich, 45, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 262 months in prison on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lillich was in a Sloan, Iowa, car wash bay in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2019. Officers concerned about recent thefts at car washes stopped and searched Lillich's car after a K9 detected the presence of drugs. Officers found approximately 2 pounds of meth and 28 grams of cocaine inside a bag on the passenger seat.

Lillich has previous convictions for felony drug offenses as well as manslaughter, assault and other crimes.

