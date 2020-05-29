You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years prison for selling meth
View Comments

Sioux City man sentenced to 20 years prison for selling meth

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jeremy Lillich mug

Lillich

Jeremy Lillich, 45, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 262 months in prison on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lillich was in a Sloan, Iowa, car wash bay in the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2019. Officers concerned about recent thefts at car washes stopped and searched Lillich's car after a K9 detected the presence of drugs. Officers found approximately 2 pounds of meth and 28 grams of cocaine inside a bag on the passenger seat.

Lillich has previous convictions for felony drug offenses as well as manslaughter, assault and other crimes.

Sioux City man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing
Sioux City man pleads guilty to receiving illegal drugs through mail
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Nuri Tibeso Bundi
+18 
+18 
Bradley Allen Coan
+18 
+18 
Brent Allan Cooper
+18 
+18 
Wendel Hellan
+18 
+18 
Brent Patrick Launderville
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News