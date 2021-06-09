 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 21 years federal prison on meth charge
Sioux City man sentenced to 21 years federal prison on meth charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with more than 20 prior criminal convictions was sentenced Tuesday to more than 21 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Levi Hamilton, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 262 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hamilton and another person received 2.7 pounds of meth via mail in August and intended to sell it in the Sioux City area.

