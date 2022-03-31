 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years for assault with baseball bat

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for beating another man's head with a baseball bat during an October robbery.

A Woodbury County jury found Thomas White, 38, guilty in February of first-degree robbery and willful injury. Senior Judge John Ackerman ruled that White must serve 17.5 years of the sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Thomas White mugshot

White

White and another man confronted the victim and chased him down outside an apartment building in the 600 block of 13th Street on Oct. 20.

Surveillance video showed White strike the man in the head with a bat while the other man stomped on the victim's head. The two then took the victim's backpack and hat.

The victim suffered a concussion and needed eight staples to close a cut on the top of his head and four staples for a cut on the back of his head.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City man charged in standoff pleads not guilty

Sioux City man charged in standoff pleads not guilty

The 36-year-old Sioux City man entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuteness overload! This baby squirrel is being nursed back to health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News