Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years for assault with baseball bat

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for beating another man's head with a baseball bat during an October robbery.

A Woodbury County jury found Thomas White, 38, guilty in February of first-degree robbery and willful injury. Senior Judge John Ackerman ruled that White must serve 17.5 years of the sentence before he's eligible for parole.

White and another man confronted the victim and chased him down outside an apartment building in the 600 block of 13th Street on Oct. 20.

Surveillance video showed White strike the man in the head with a bat while the other man stomped on the victim's head. The two then took the victim's backpack and hat.

The victim suffered a concussion and needed eight staples to close a cut on the top of his head and four staples for a cut on the back of his head.

