SIOUX CITY — A previously convicted sex offender was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for taking pictures of himself having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Kenneth Miller, 30, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. There is no parole in the federal system.

Miller admitted to sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl from approximately September 2020 to March 24, 2021. A search of Miller's email address revealed six photos of the child taken while he was abusing her.

Miller, who was convicted in Nebraska in 2016 for possession of child pornography, initially faced three additional counts of possession of child pornography and commission of a felony involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.