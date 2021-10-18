Sioux City man sentenced to 25 years for shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a shooting near downtown Sioux City.

Tyronn Mallory, 20, pleaded guilty in writing Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Roger Sailer entered the sentencing order Monday morning. Mallory must serve a minimum of five years before he's eligible for parole.

Mallory shot the victim July 28 in an alley behind 1411 Pierce St. Police obtained video showing Mallory shooting the 33-year-old victim in the lower back, buttocks and the back of the knee.

Mallory was arrested two days later.

The victim was hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

