SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for shooting a woman in his home.
District Judge James Daane sentenced Carlos Mejia, 22, on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. He must serve 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole.
A Woodbury County District Court jury found Mejia guilty in March.
Mejia shot the woman on March 14, 2022, at a home in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue.
Mejia had arranged for the woman to come to his home to get money from him to buy methamphetamine. When she arrived, she sent another woman to the door to get the money. Mejia sent that woman away and asked for the victim. When the victim came to the door, Mejia was waiting for her in the kitchen and fired one shot as she tried to flee.
People are also reading…
The woman was struck in the lower abdomen, and the bullet exited her side. She was treated at a local hospital and released.
Mejia had argued he was acting in self-defense because the victim was armed with a knife when she entered his home.