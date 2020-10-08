 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to 32 years prison for selling meth, cocaine, heroin
top story

Sioux City man sentenced to 32 years prison for selling meth, cocaine, heroin

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who received large quantities of illegal drugs through the mail was sentenced Thursday to more than 32 years in federal prison.

Monee Yodprasit, 43, had pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 387 months in prison.

Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases from June 2019 through October at his home in the 600 block of West Third Street. He was arrested Nov. 7 after officers executed a search warrant at his home and seized nearly 11 pounds of meth, more than 2 pounds of cocaine, 55 grams of heroin, two loaded 9mm handguns and $24,000 in cash.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in October 2019 began investigating suspicious mailings being delivered to the Sioux City address from a fictitious California company. Authorities intercepted a package and found nearly 10 pounds of meth inside.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand said he searched hard to find any mitigating circumstances in Yodprasit's history, but could find none. He called the prison sentence "massive" but justified, given the circumstances of the crime and Yodprasit's criminal history, which includes burglary, sexual assault and vehicular homicide charges. Yodprasit had previously served a 16-year federal prison sentence for drug distribution and firearms possession in South Dakota.

"It's a very sad and discouraging situation, frankly," Strand said.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
