Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years prison for fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate.

A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.

District Judge James Daane ordered the 50-year sentence for second-degree murder and the five-year sentence for going armed with intent to be served concurrently -- at the same time. Buel must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole. By law, he also must pay $150,000 restitution to Lafferty's estate, and he owes the Iowa Crime Victim Compensation Program $5,630.

Police said Buel and Lafferty got into an argument inside the residence, and Lafferty went to the garage. According to court documents, Buel stayed in his upstairs bedroom before getting a 12-gauge shotgun and .45-caliber handgun and going to the garage.

Buel told police he pointed the shotgun at Lafferty and then set it down. Lafferty took the gun, emptied the shells from it and began reloading it. Buel then pulled the handgun from his coat pocket and fired three shots at Lafferty, striking him twice, court documents said.

When police arrived, Lafferty was dead.

Detectives found the shotgun, which was empty, and all of the shells on the floor. The handgun and three spent shell casings also were found.