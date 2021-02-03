Sioux City man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with previous felony convictions has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Levi Bergenske, 22, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. He had been previously convicted of theft and interference with official acts while armed with a dangerous weapon in Woodbury County.

He was sentenced Jan. 20 to 78 months in prison.

Bergenske was arrested in Jan. 17, 2019, after leading Sioux City police on a pursuit reaching speeds exceeding 80 mph through the city's north side before he was stopped in the 3600 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers forcefully removed a combative Bergenske from his car and found two handguns, ammunition and 9 grams of methamphetamine inside. A subsequent search of his home revealed a third handgun, ammunition and 22 grams of meth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.