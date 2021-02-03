 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on gun charge
View Comments

Sioux City man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on gun charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with previous felony convictions has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Levi Bergenske

Levi Bergenske

Levi Bergenske, 22, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. He had been previously convicted of theft and interference with official acts while armed with a dangerous weapon in Woodbury County.

He was sentenced Jan. 20 to 78 months in prison.

Bergenske was arrested in Jan. 17, 2019, after leading Sioux City police on a pursuit reaching speeds exceeding 80 mph through the city's north side before he was stopped in the 3600 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers forcefully removed a combative Bergenske from his car and found two handguns, ammunition and 9 grams of methamphetamine inside. A subsequent search of his home revealed a third handgun, ammunition and 22 grams of meth.

Sioux City man arrested on drug, weapon charges
Milford woman sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges
U.S. Attorney's Office in Sioux City prioritizes violent crime prosecution
Clay County man pleads guilty to selling stolen guns
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News