Sioux City man sentenced to 6 years prison for stealing guns

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for breaking into a Sergeant Bluff home and stealing several firearms.
Moses Strickland Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.
Strickland was one of three charged with breaking into the house with an axe on Nov. 26, 2018, and taking five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns. The three later sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois.
Antwon Holeyfield, 24, was sentenced in January to 42 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Anthony Holeyfield, 22, was sentenced in February to eight months in prison on the same charges.
Strickland, Antwon and Anthony Holeyfield must jointly pay restitution of $7,522 to the victim and $6,512 to State Farm Insurance.
