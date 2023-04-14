SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for robbing a marijuana dealer.
Alejandro Bautista, 21, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to robbery.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bautista tricked the dealer into allowing him inside his home to buy marijuana on Oct. 28, 2020. Once inside, Bautista signaled to an armed gunman to enter the home, where Bautista and the man restrained and beat the dealer, his brother and girlfriend and robbed them of marijuana, cash, a gun and other valuables.