Sioux City man sentenced to 8+ years federal prison on drug charges
Sioux City man sentenced to 8+ years federal prison on drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who sold methamphetamine, oxycodone and fentanyl was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in federal prison.

Rufus Stevens, 39, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. He was sentenced to 105 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Stevens intended to sell more than 100 oxycodone pills, 27 grams of meth and 10 fentanyl patches in the Sioux City area in February 2020.

