Sioux City man sentenced to 90 days jail for knife assault

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was accused of holding his girlfriend at knifepoint has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Shaw-keem Goodman, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. District Judge Jeffrey Poulson imposed the jail sentences on the assault and possession charges and suspended a 30-day jail sentence for interference with official acts. Goodman was fined $860.

Police responded July 27 to a home on West Fourth Street, where, they were told, Goodman and a woman had gotten into an argument. Goodman was accused of forcing the woman to leave the house at knifepoint and punching her. Goodman threatened two bystanders who attempted to intervene with the knife.

Goodman fled before police arrived. Officers located him, chased him and arrested him and found marijuana in his possession. An officer involved in the chase fell and injured his ankle during the pursuit.

Goodman also had been charged with second-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault. Those charges were dismissed after prosecutors said the victim testified in a deposition that she had gone with Goodman willingly and was not afraid.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.