Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Chad Moyle, 37, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography. In addition to his prison sentence, Moyle must pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims of the pornographic materials he possessed.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Moyle possessed more than 1,600 images of child porn from December 2018 through February 2019, using a smart phone and an app to receive and possess the images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.