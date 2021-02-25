Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Silas Bui, 25, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of distributing methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 54 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bui sold 27 grams of meth on July 8, 2019, to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement.
