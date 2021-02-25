 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
View Comments

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Silas Bui, 25, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of distributing methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 54 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bui sold 27 grams of meth on July 8, 2019, to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement.

Sioux City man sentenced to 11 years prison on drug charges
Sioux City man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison on gun charge
U.S. Attorney's Office in Sioux City prioritizes violent crime prosecution
Sioux City man sentenced to 32 years prison for selling meth, cocaine, heroin
Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snowstorms in Fredericksburg

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News