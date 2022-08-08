Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Carmelo Valdez Romero, 35, was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in February of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Trial evidence showed that on March 17, 2020, Valdez Romero and others possessed about 20 pounds of meth hidden in 1-pound packages in the gas tank of a rental vehicle that had been driven from California to a shed in rural Dickinson County for distribution in Northwest Iowa. While executing a search warrant at the shed, authorities seized 15 pounds of meth from a safe and 5 pounds being driven away from the property, including 1 pound in a vehicle driven by Valdez Romero. Agents also seized $1,600 in cash used by agents earlier in the day to buy a pound of meth.