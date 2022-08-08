Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

Trial evidence showed that on March 17, 2020, Valdez Romero and others possessed about 20 pounds of meth hidden in 1-pound packages in the gas tank of a rental vehicle that had been driven from California to a shed in rural Dickinson County for distribution in Northwest Iowa. While executing a search warrant at the shed, authorities seized 15 pounds of meth from a safe and 5 pounds being driven away from the property, including 1 pound in a vehicle driven by Valdez Romero. Agents also seized $1,600 in cash used by agents earlier in the day to buy a pound of meth.