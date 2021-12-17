Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Lawrence Parmelee, 43, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Parmelee and others sold more than 1,300 grams of meth in the Sioux City area from March 2019 through December 2019. In August 2019, Parmelee sold 26 grams of meth to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement.

Parmelee also faces six counts of forgery in Woodbury County for spending or attempting to spend counterfeit $100 bills in March and April 2020.

He is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 24 in Woodbury County District Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.