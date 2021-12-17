 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Lawrence Parmelee, 43, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Lawrence Parmelee newer mugshot

Parmelee

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Parmelee and others sold more than 1,300 grams of meth in the Sioux City area from March 2019 through December 2019. In August 2019, Parmelee sold 26 grams of meth to a person who was cooperating with law enforcement.

Parmelee also faces six counts of forgery in Woodbury County for spending or attempting to spend counterfeit $100 bills in March and April 2020.

He is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 24 in Woodbury County District Court.

Sioux City man charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills

Sioux City man charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills

In each bill, the Federal Reserve seal was erased because of Chinese writing that was placed on the seal. Part of Independence Hall was erased on the back of the bills because Chinese writing was on the side of the building pictured on them.

