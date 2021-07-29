 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Derek Wilkens, 35, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wilkens and others distributed at least 3 pounds of meth from May 2019 through August 2019. During a search of one of Wilkens' supply sources in Sioux City, authorities found Wilkens in possession of 88 grams of meth.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
