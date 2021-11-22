 Skip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Marcus Anderson, 43, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Tuesday to 183 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Anderson sold 15,000 grams of meth in the tri-state area. He was arrested in fall 2018 after picking up 9 pounds of meth in Kansas City to sell in the Sioux City area.

