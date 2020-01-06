Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for
selling methamphetamine near schools in the city.
Julio Cesar Salais, 46, had pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Salais admitted that from May 2018 through March he and others sold more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. Some of the meth was sold near Irving Elementary School, Sioux City Alternative School and Opportunities School at the Boys and Girls home in Sioux City.
Salais had been convicted two previous times in federal court in Iowa of selling meth.
