Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Jesse Chavez, 43, had pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Chavez was involved in the sale of meth in the Sioux City area from September 2021 through December 2021. On Dec. 14, 2021, Sioux City police officers observed Chavez acting suspiciously in a Walgreens parking lot and inside the store, confronted him and obtained consent to search his vehicle. Officers seized 3 ounces of meth, and learned Chavez obtained multiple-ounce quantities of the drug from his supply sources and sell lesser amounts to others.

