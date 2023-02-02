SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Matthew Antonovich, 39, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Wednesday to 50 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Antonovich admitted to selling meth in the Sioux City area and also possessing a short-barrelled shotgun.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.