SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine near the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City.

At a December trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City in December, a jury found Kenneth Schneiders, 34, guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 80 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Schneiders communicated with others about selling meth on Dec. 2, 2019. A confidential source tipped off law enforcement officers, who arrested Schneiders at the Boy and Girls Home parking lot in possession of 2 ounces of meth.