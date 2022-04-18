 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man found in possession of methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in federal prison.

Donovan Lang, 27, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to  90 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lang was a passenger in a vehicle on Aug. 15, when police found about 100 grams of meth wrapped in two or three purple latex gloves beneath his seat. Other matching gloves and a short knife were found in Lang's pockets.

$1 for 13 weeks
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Canada loosens travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News