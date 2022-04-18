Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man found in possession of methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in federal prison.

Donovan Lang, 27, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lang was a passenger in a vehicle on Aug. 15, when police found about 100 grams of meth wrapped in two or three purple latex gloves beneath his seat. Other matching gloves and a short knife were found in Lang's pockets.

