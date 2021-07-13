Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who has pleaded guilty to a stabbing was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Jason Persons, 43, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison for selling or conspiring to sell at least 50 grams of meth in August.
Persons pleaded guilty in September in Woodbury County District Court to one count of assault causing serious injury in connection with the March 2020 stabbing of another man in a Sioux City hotel room. Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.
Persons and the victim got into a fight at the AmericInn, 4230 S. Lewis Blvd., and Persons stabbed the victim in the leg and the side.
