SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Armondo Grimaldo, 33, had pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grimaldo sold more than 4 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area from September through November in 2018. Police stopped the vehicle Grimaldo was driving on Nov. 16 for fraudulent license plates. During a search of Grimaldo and the vehicle, officers found five baggies containing meth, $6,351 in cash and a collapsible baton.