Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested in connection with the shooting of a police informant was sentenced Wednesday to 40 months in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Zachary Moorhouse, 37, had pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was charged with selling meth near Fairmount Park, 300 S. Irene St., in Sioux City from Jan. 1, 2018, to March 6, 2019.

Moorhouse is the last of five people to be sentenced in the case, which included the sale of drugs and the Aug. 1, 2018, shooting of John Mercure, who was believed to be speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms.

Isaac McDonald, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on witness tampering, drug and firearms charges. McDonald shot Mercure in the head as be passed the car Mercure was driving in the 300 block of Alice Street. Mercure survived.

Oscar Garcia, 26, who was in the car at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on witness tampering, drug and firearms charges.

Andrew Nissen, 24, of South Sioux City, drove the car in which McDonald was riding and was sentenced to more than 15 years. Jessica Ott, 31, of Sioux City, who was in the car, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Both pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges.

