 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on drug, gun charges

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

Diego Ayala, 31, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and prohibited person in possession of firearms.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 90 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ayala and others sold more than 15 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area from September 2020 through Jan. 7, when law enforcement conducted an undercover purchase of 1 pound of meth from Ayala. Authorities then conducted a search of his home and seized 4 pounds of meth, a 9mm handgun, an MP-15 assault-style rifle and more than 250 rounds of ammunition.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters with Tour of Homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News