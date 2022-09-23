 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

David Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson, who has previous felony convictions that prohibit him from legally possessing a gun, fired 11 shots into the air with a pistol outside a home during an argument on Dec. 31.

$1 for 13 weeks
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sioux City man faces federal gun charge in shooting case

Sioux City man faces federal gun charge in shooting case

According to court documents, Hills possessed a 9mm handgun while he was using marijuana at the time of the Sept. 16, 2021, incident, in which he is suspected of firing a shot into an occupied car while a mother and her two children were getting out

Watch Now: Related Video

Ocean drone captures video from within Hurricane Fiona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News