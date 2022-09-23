Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
David Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson, who has previous felony convictions that prohibit him from legally possessing a gun, fired 11 shots into the air with a pistol outside a home during an argument on Dec. 31.