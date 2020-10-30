 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
View Comments

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Cordaro Whitsel, 31, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon, drug user and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sioux City police officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Nov. 16 found Whitsel on the porch outside the residence with a camouflage backpack. Officers interviewed a woman inside the home who had visible injuries. Whitsel was arrested, and officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine lying on the porch where he had been seated. A loaded shotgun was found inside the backpack.

Man gets 11 years prison for robbing Sioux City convenience store
Spencer man sentenced to 15 years prison on drug, gun charges
Sioux City man sentenced to 32 years prison for selling meth, cocaine, heroin
Latest Woodbury County court report
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News