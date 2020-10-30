Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Cordaro Whitsel, 31, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon, drug user and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sioux City police officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Nov. 16 found Whitsel on the porch outside the residence with a camouflage backpack. Officers interviewed a woman inside the home who had visible injuries. Whitsel was arrested, and officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine lying on the porch where he had been seated. A loaded shotgun was found inside the backpack.