Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who illegally possessed a gun has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

Antwoine Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Johnson was found in possession  of 120 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm firearm when Sioux City police stopped his vehicle on Jan. 23.

Because of his marijuana use and a previous felony conviction, Johnson was prohibited from possessing a gun.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
