Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who threatened two women with a gun in a bar has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Luis Gomez, 37, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user. He was sentenced Tuesday to 49 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gomez threatened to shoot the two women in a Sioux City bar on Dec. 9, 2021, then fled in a vehicle after police were called. A police pursuit ensued, and Gomez' passenger threw the gun out the window during the chase. After police stopped Gomez' vehicle, officers retrieved the gun containing seven live rounds and a magazine from the path of the chase. Marijuana and other ammunition also were found in the car or in Gomez' possession.