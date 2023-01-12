 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fled from police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Malik Rimmer, 26, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rimmer led Sioux City police officers attempting to perform a traffic stop on a pursuit before his vehicle became disabled. He then fled on foot and an officer observed him holding a black object in his hand. Rimmer was arrested after scuffling with officers. Police found a handgun on the path Rimmer had fled. The firearm was listed as stolen.

Courtroom gavel and law books

