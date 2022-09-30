Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Lasharbe Hardy, 26, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, police found a loaded handgun, 22.5 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and baggies during a July 2021 traffic stop.
Hardy was prohibited from legally possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.