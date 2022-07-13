Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Denvy Hoffman, 23, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hoffman was arrested on an outstanding warrant outside a Sioux City bar. The arresting officer noticed a marijuana odor on Hoffman and found a loaded pistol and marijuana on him. Hoffman has previous drug convictions that prohibited him from possessing a gun.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
