Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland men have been sentenced to federal prison on firearms charges in unrelated cases.

Austin Rockwood, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Rockwood had three previous felony convictions.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rockwood was arrested Feb. 11 after he was spotted following an unmarked police car and then led police on a chase after they attempted a traffic stop. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot with a loaded firearm that he tried to hide in the snow.

Rafael Gomez, 20, also known as "Danger," of Sergeant Bluff, was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty in September to possession of firearms by a drug user.

Six guns were found in Gomez' home during a homicide investigation. He had hidden a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol that had been reported stolen in a couch. Officers also found a rifle that was used in a Jan. 1, 2021, homicide at a Sioux City home in which an 18-year-old girl was killed after several shots were fired at the house. Gomez was an unlawful user of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

