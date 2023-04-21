SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Devine Felder, also known as "Ketchup," 41, originally from Louisiana, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced April 13 to 70 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Felder fled from Sioux City police officers attempting to serve him with a warrant on July 22. He was apprehended shortly and found in possession of a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber. Because of previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.