Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for the illegal possession of a firearm.
Gregory Sewalson, 34, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sewalson hid the gun in a ceiling tile in his bedroom and scattered more than 65 grams of methamphetamine throughout his apartment on Sept. 14, 2019, when officers executed a search warrant on his home. He had previous criminal convictions in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
