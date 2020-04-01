You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while dealing drugs.

Hector Andrade, 21, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a drug user.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Andrade sold and used marijuana. During a search of his residence, authorities found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, glass pipes, packaging materials, a scale, cash, large amounts of marijuana and a suitcase containing various THC products.

